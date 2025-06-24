Egyptair Confirms Order For 6 More A350-900 Aircraft

Share

EgyptAir has confirmed a firm order for six additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, expanding its commitment to the wide-body type as part of a broader fleet modernisation and growth strategy.

The announcement, made at the 2025 Paris Air Show, brings the airline’s total A350-900 order to 16 aircraft. The A350-900 is Airbus’ flagship long-range widebody, capable of flying up to 9,700 nautical miles (18,000 kilometres) nonstop.

It uses 25% less fuel than previous-generation aircraft, and produces a similar reduction in CO₂ emissions. The aircraft is powered by the latest Rolls-Royce engines and features the Airspace cabin with wider seats, high ceilings and advanced ambient lighting.

For EGYPTAIR, it is the second time the airline has placed an order for the A350, a strong sign of the airline’s confidence in the aircraft’s performance and sustainability credentials.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to integrating the nextgeneration aircraft into our fleet. It will enable us to meet rising demand for long-haul travel, support our network expansion plans over the next five years,” Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR said.

The announcement follows a string of major commitments for Airbus at the 2025 Paris Air Show, underlining strong market appetite for the A350 Family.

Earlier in the week, Riyadh Air confirmed a firm order for 25 A350-1000s, with options to double that figure, while Saudi lessor AviLease signed for 10 A350 freighters and 30 A320neo aircraft.

All Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with the manufacturer targeting 100% SAF capability by 2030.

Share