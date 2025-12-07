Egypt Vs Nigeria Friendly Rescheduled To December 16

The highly anticipated international friendly between Egypt and the Nigerian Super Eagles has been shifted to December 16, according to Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Vice President Khaled El-Darandaly.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the fixture, originally set for December 14, will now take place two days later to align with FIFA’s official release date for national-team players.

Both teams are deep into preparations for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Morocco from 21 December to 18 January.

The adjustment is expected to guarantee the participation of key stars, including Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Manchester City winger Omar Marmoush, who would not have been eligible to join the national camp before 15 December under FIFA regulations.

Egypt, seven-time African champions and one of the tournament’s traditional powerhouses, are targeting their first AFCON triumph since 2010.

The Pharaohs have been drawn into Group B, where they will face South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The North African giants come into the tournament with strong pedigree, having reached the finals in 2017 and 2021, though both ended in heartbreak with defeats to Cameroon and Senegal.

The head coach Hossam Hassan has already announced a 28-man preliminary squad, with players set to convene in Cairo on Wednesday for the team’s final pre-tournament training camp.

The rescheduled meeting with Nigeria—another AFCON heavyweight—will serve as a crucial test for Egypt as they fine-tune tactics and assess player readiness ahead of their quest for continental glory.