Egypt, UAE Sign Currency Swap Deal

Egypt and United Arab Emirates have signed a currency swap deal worth $1.4 billion in a move to help the North African country ease its economic crisis.

New Telegraph gathered that the move followed the reports that Egypt is battling its worst foreign currency squeeze in years.

The North African country devalued its currency three times since early 2022, which saw it lose almost half its value against the dollar.

It was, however, gathered that the new deal would allow the central banks of both Arab countries to exchange their local currencies up to 5 billion dirhams and 42 billion Egyptian pounds.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Egyptian authorities to allow for true flexibility in the currency before the institution can lend more money under a $3 billion rescue program.

According to Bloomberg Economist, Ziad Daoud, “With inflation already at a record high, Egypt is unlikely to devalue the currency before the presidential election in December.

But the country doesn’t have the means to sustain the status quo for much longer. After the vote, authorities will either let the pound weaken or impose draconian import restrictions.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a FinTech collaboration agreement with the Central Bank of Egypt.

Reports further revealed from Egyptian media platforms that the MOU with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would help foster the exchange of expertise in the areas of fintech, innovation, e-payment solutions, and financial inclusion.