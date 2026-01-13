Egypt, Senegal Clash In Star-Studded AFCON Semis

African giants Egypt and Senegal will face off in a high-profile semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations as Mohamed Salah continues his quest to finally lift the continental title. The 33-year-old Liverpool star has won major honours at club level but is yet to win AFCON.

A two-time finalist, Salah is leading Egypt’s push for a record-extending eighth title in Morocco. Senegal, pre-tournament favourites and Africa’s second-highest-ranked team, stand in Egypt’s path.

The Teranga Lions are in the semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions, highlighting their consistency. Both teams topped their groups with seven points.

Senegal edged DR Congo in Group D, beat Sudan 3-1 in the Round of 16 and defeated Mali 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Egypt finished first in Group B, saw off Benin 3-1 and then eliminated defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2.

The winner will face either Nigeria or host nation Morocco in Sunday’s final. Senegal’s squad depth has stood out, with Nicolas Jackson, Pape Gueye and Cherif Ndiaye among the goals, while captain Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye remain key figures.

Teenage talent Ibrahim Mbaye has also impressed. For Egypt, Salah has returned to top form and leads his team with four goals.

Omar Marmoush has added an attacking threat, with Rami Rabia and Hamdi Fathi anchoring the defence and midfield.

Egypt hold a narrow historical edge with seven wins from 15 meetings, while Senegal have six victories. Senegal are chasing a second AFCON title, while Egypt aim to extend their record as seven-time champions in what promises to be a defining semifinal at AFCON 2025.