Egypt seeks St.Ange’s expertise to elevate tourism industry

Share

Globally renowned tourism expert Alain St.Ange was captivated the audience at the Aswan, Egypt tourism conference when he shared his insights on “Smart Tourism” as part of an initiative to enhance the country’s tourism sector. The former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, known for his hands-on approach, in his keynote address analysed both the strengths and challenges of Egypt’s tourism landscape. Speaking before an esteemed audience that included Egypt’s former Tourism Minister, the Dean of Sadat University, and key tourism and hospitality leaders,

St.Ange examined what makes a destination truly ‘smart.’ He stressed the importance of seamless visitor experiences at entry points, the need for consistent service quality, and competitive positioning against other global destinations. He also underscored the necessity of continuous training across the industry to ensure service excellence and uniform standards. A key highlight of his address was the call for greater respect and involvement of local communities in shaping tourism.

St.Ange stressed the value of authenticity, urging Egypt to preserve its cultural identity while ensuring that local stakeholders have a voice in the industry’s development. Breaking away from the traditional conference format, St.Ange dedicated part of his session to an interactive discussion, tackling critical questions on the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourism landscape, airline industry challenges, and the impact of tourism-related taxes and levies. He advocated for policies that bolster the sector’s economic impact rather than hinder its growth. In recognition of his invaluable contribution, St.Ange was honorued with a Certificate of Appreciation, underscoring Egypt’s commitment to leveraging his expertise in advancing its tourism industry.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

