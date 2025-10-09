Egypt Secures World Cup Qualification After Impressive Win

Egypt have officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dominant 3-0 victory in their final qualifying match over Djibouti, sending fans across the nation into wild celebration.

The Pharaohs delivered a commanding performance to secure qualification, with goals from Ibrahim Adel and a brace from Mohamed Salah, ensuring a comfortable win that capped off an impressive qualifying campaign.

Ibrahim Adel opened the scoring early in the first half with a precise finish after a slick team move. The hosts continued to press forward, doubling their advantage shortly after the first goal with Mo Salah scoring his first goal of the night.

The Liverpool attacker then secured Egypt’s win with another goal late in the second half.

The result means Egypt topped their qualifying group and will feature at the World Cup for the second time in recent history, following their 2018 appearance in Russia.

The team’s consistent form throughout the qualifiers, marked by solid defence and clinical attacking displays, has reignited national pride and optimism ahead of the global tournament.

Speaking after the match, head coach Hossam Hassan praised his players for their commitment and unity throughout the qualification journey. “This is a proud moment for Egyptian football.

The players showed character, discipline, and passion in every match. Now, our focus shifts to preparing for the World Cup,” Hassan said.

Fans in Cairo and across the country took to social media to celebrate, showing their excitement and jubilation as Egypt became one of the first African nations to confirm its spot at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With their ticket to the world’s biggest football stage now secured, the Pharaohs will look to build on this momentum and make a lasting impact at next year’s tournament.