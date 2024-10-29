New Telegraph

Egypt Proposes 2-day Gaza Truce In Hope Of Full Ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday proposed a two-day truce in Gaza and limited hostage exchange aimed at securing “a complete ceasefire” after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal includes exchanging four Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, and would be followed by more negotiations within 10 days, Sisi said at a news conference in Cairo.

He did not say whether the plan had been formally presented to either Israel or Hamas, reports ‘AFP’. Sisi’s intervention came with Israel continuing to pound the Palestinian territory, while also fighting a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and having just launched airstrikes on its major foe Iran.

