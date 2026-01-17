Egypt, Nigeria Seek Consolation In AFCON Thirdplace Match

After missing out on a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final, Egypt and Nigeria will turn their attention to the third-place playoff when they clash on Saturday, with both sides hoping to end their campaigns on a positive note.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage, the encounter is expected to be played in a more relaxed atmosphere, with both teams likely to rotate their squads and give opportunities to players who have featured less prominently during the tournament.

Egypt booked their place in the third-place match following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sene- gal in the semi-finals. The Pharaohs struggled to break down Senegal’s disciplined defence and managed just one shot on target through- out the contest, highlighting their attacking difficulties on the night.

That loss was Egypt’s first defeat of the tournament, but their overall performances in Morocco have been far from convincing.

Under head coach Hossam Hassan, the North Africans have recorded only three wins in regulation time from their six matches so far, often relying on defensive organisation rather than attacking flair.

Nigeria, meanwhile, were edged out by hosts Morocco on penalties after a goalless draw in their semi-final clash. Like Egypt, the Super Eagles also found it difficult to create clear scoring chances, registering just one effort on target in 90 minutes.

Despite the disappointment of crashing out, Nigeria can take encouragement from the fact that they remain unbeaten in regulation time at the tournament.

Eric Chelle’s side had won their previous five matches before the semi-final and will be eager to finish strongly and claim the bronze medal Historically, meetings between both nations have been evenly balanced.

Egypt and Nigeria have recorded six wins apiece, with four draws from their 16 previous encounters. The most recent meeting was a friendly match before this tournament, which Egypt won 2-1.

Much of the attention will be on Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who has been one of the standout performers at the tournament.

With four goals to his name, Osimhen will be keen to add to his tally as he eyes the top scorer award. Supported by Ademola Lookman, the Napoli forward is expected to lead Nigeria’s attack once again. Egypt also boast significant attacking fire- power.

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush have combined for six goals so far in the competition and will be central to Egypt’s hopes of finding the net.

Salah, in particular, remains the team’s key creative outlet and could retain his place in the starting line-up.