Egypt Move To Prevent Upset From Zimbabwe

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 continues with a crucial Group B encounter as seven-time champions Egypt take on Zimbabwe at the Stade Adrar in Agadir.

Historically, Egypt has dominated this fixture. The two nations have met 14 times, with Egypt winning eight, drawing four, and losing only once — a 2–1 defeat in Harare during 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The Pharaohs are unbeaten in their last 10 encounters against Zimbabwe, winning seven and drawing three, and have scored at least two goals in five of their last six meetings. Egypt arrive in Morocco as the most decorated team in AFCON history, boasting seven titles and a record 27 tournament appearances.

They have reached the final in five of their last seven participations and famously won three consecutive titles in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Mohamed Salah remains Egypt’s talisman, contributing seven AFCON goals and four assists in his career, while Mahmoud Trezeguet led the Pharaohs in scoring during qualifying. Egypt’s defence has been solid, conceding just two goals while scoring 12 in the qualifiers, making them a formidable side on both ends of the pitch.

Zimbabwe return to AFCON after missing the 2023 edition, marking their sixth appearance at the tournament. Historically, the Warriors have struggled, never progressing beyond the group stage and winning only three of their 15 AFCON matches.

All three victories came with 2–1 scorelines in final group fixtures. Knowledge Musona could make history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to feature in four AFCON tournaments, while Walter Musona was their top scorer in qualifying.

However, Zimbabwe have never won an opening AFCON match and have yet to keep a clean sheet in the finals, underscoring the challenge they face against a powerhouse like Egypt.