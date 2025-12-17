Egypt Labels Salah-Liverpool Fallout ‘Humiliating’

What strikes you most in Cairo, beyond the constant noise, is the sheer size of the crowds. Egypt has a population of roughly 120 million, with its capital alone housing 23 million people.

For perspective, Liverpool’s population is just under one million.

Understanding that scale helps put into context the intensity of the national outrage that erupted after Mohamed Salah’s explosive interview on December 6, in which he claimed Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus.”

“This interview was like a revolution in Egypt,” says Diaa El-Sayed, the former Egyptian assistant coach, who has known Salah since he was 16.

“99% of Egypt supports Salah, and you can see from the reaction at Anfield that the Liverpool fans support him too.”

Across the British media, Salah faced intense criticism for his actions.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called the interview a “disgrace,” accusing the 33-year-old of throwing the club under the bus.

Many others argued that Salah was wrong to air his grievances publicly. Yet in Cairo, the ‘Egyptian King’ remains untouchable.

“Before Salah, no one supported Liverpool here,” says Noura Essam, a Cairo local. “Before Salah, we didn’t have a global figure, so we will always support him.”

During the 2018 presidential election, over a million Egyptians crossed out the names of the official candidates and cast their vote for Salah.

He is seen as an unofficial leader—here, he is known as the ‘Fourth Pyramid’.

Around Ramses Square, the Cairo transport hub where a teenage Salah would change buses during his nine-hour daily commute to training, locals recall their disbelief when he was named on the bench for three consecutive games by Arne Slot, and then omitted entirely from the squad for the Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

“When Liverpool played in Milan, all of Egypt supported Inter Milan,” says Osama Ismail, a former Egyptian FA spokesman.

Ismail, who worked with Salah, describes him as "not arrogant but confident" and is adamant the forward wants to continue playing for Liverpool. At Cairo International Stadium, where Egypt defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a pre-AFCON friendly, the atmosphere was all about supporting their "son" and boosting his morale as the Pharaohs aim to claim their first title since 2010. Egypt's Minister of Sports, Ashraf Sobhy, was on hand to personally welcome Salah upon his arrival in Cairo on Tuesday. "We say he is our son, so we were emotionally taken aback because it felt like a humiliation for one of our family," The New Telegraph reported "To see one of our own hurting was shocking, and the spontaneous national response was basically autopilot. "It would be judgmental to say if he was right or wrong to do the interview, as we didn't live through his feelings, but this is the mindset of players like him and [Cristiano] Ronaldo." At the Egypt team hotel on the outskirts of Cairo, teammates who have shared the dressing room with Salah remain unconcerned about his recent actions, describing their captain as a model professional. "Working with Mo is the best part of my job." Some even joke that they all have him in their Fantasy Premier League teams. Most have spent the past week posting on social media in support of Salah and sharing his content. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, the nation's all-time leading scorer, held a lengthy conversation with Salah last week. Hassan emphasised that Egypt will need Salah at his peak—regardless of his situation at Liverpool—to have a real chance in Morocco. But what about his future at Liverpool? At Anfield last Saturday, was Salah saying goodbye for good, or just for now? "Take this from me that it's just goodbye for now." Before Salah departed Merseyside for AFCON, manager Arne Slot insisted there "was no issue to resolve" regarding his selection, while his teammates openly expressed their desire for him to stay. Crucially, Salah still sees himself as one of the first names on Liverpool's team sheet. During his absence, his agent, Ramy Abbas, is expected to hold discussions with the club. In recent years, Salah has usually gotten his way for both club and country. In April, he celebrated a new contract at Anfield, despite previously suggesting he was "more out than in." Back in 2018, he successfully navigated a high-level dispute with the Egyptian FA over image rights, which even drew government intervention. Yet, for the first time in a long while, it seems the long-standing love affair between Salah and Liverpool may be approaching its end. The understanding is that neither the club nor the player wants a January departure, but a move at the end of the season could suit both parties. Saudi clubs are reportedly interested in signing the forward, whose current deal at Anfield, paying £400,000 per week, runs until 2027. There is also speculation that even if he moves abroad, Salah could return to live in Liverpool with his wife and two daughters after retirement, given their fondness for life in the UK.

