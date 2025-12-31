Egypt, Ghana, Others Top IMF’s 2025 Debtors List

Egypt placed first in Africa with the highest outstanding loan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with its total exposure to the Fund estimated at Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 6.58 billion, according to data published by the Bretton Woods institution.

The North African country was followed by Cote d’lvoire (SDR 3.63 billion) and Kenya (SDR 2.95 billion) in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Ghana is in 4th place with the country’s exposure to the IMF at SDR 2.85 billion as of 22nd December 2025 Ghana recently received $365 million from the IMF as the fifth tranche of an IMF bailout package signed in 2022. This is expected to increase the country’s indebtedness to the Fund.

The IMF loans provide temporary relief to member countries, while also leading to a potentially troublesome debt. A high level of IMF borrowing increases a country’s overall debt, a situation that requires prudent fiscal management. The loans often come with conditions, placing further constraints on the government’s financial flexibility.

New Telegraph reports that in May, the IMF removed Nigeria from its list of debtorcountries. In a report, titled, “Total IMF Credit Outstanding – Movement from May 01, 2025 to May 06, 2025,” published on the multilateral institution’s website, Nigeria was not listed among the debtors, which had 91 developing and least developed countries owing the fund a total of $117,797,656,224 as at May 6, 2025.

Analysts note that as at July 28, 2023, Nigeria owed the IMF $1.61 billion, which was reduced to $1.37 billion as at January 5, 2024; $933.03 million as at July 10, 2024; and $472.06 million as at January 8, 2025.

Commenting on Nigeria’s settlement of its debt to the IMF at the time, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy, and New Media, O’tega Ogra, said the development was a sign of discipline, reform, and strategic reset by the Tinubu administration in restructuring “our finances to enable us to be better placed for a prosperous future”.

Ogra added: “As Nigeria closes the chapter on these legacy debt obligations, we are better placed to strengthen our fiscal credibility and show the world, and ourselves that Nigeria is serious about managing our economy with responsibility and vision.

“Does this mean no more business with the IMF or other foreign lenders? No! Nigeria still remains a member of the IMF and can approach it at any time if the situation demands. This is definitely not a door slammed shut. “Why? Because, global partnerships, like the IMF, remain valuable allies, especially in a world defined by volatility and uncertainty.

The difference now is that any future engagement will be proactive, not reactive, and will also be based on partnership, not dependence. Debt clearance today, reform momentum to- morrow.”

In its 2025 Article IV Consultation Mission to Nigeria in April by a team led by Axel Schimmelpfennig, the IMF had stated: “The Nigerian authorities have taken important steps to stabilise the economy, enhance resilience, and support growth. These reforms have put Nigeria in a better position to navigate the external environment.

“The macroeconomic outlook is marked by significant uncertainty. Elevated global risk sentiment and lower oil prices impact the Nigerian economy. “Macroeconomic policies need to further strengthen buffers and resilience, reduce inflation, and support private sector-led growth.”