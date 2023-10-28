Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Others Clinch Award Of Best Tourism Villages 2023

In this third edition 54 villages from all regions were selected from almost 260 applications. A further 20 villages have joined the Upgrade Programme, and all 74 villages are now part of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Best Tourism Villages Network. The villages were named during the UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Speaking on the occasion, UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said; “Tourism can be a powerful force for inclusivity, empowering local communities and distributing benefits across regions,” adding; “This initiative acknowledges villages that have harnessed tour- ism as a catalyst for their development and well-being.” Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Develop- ment Programme.

The Programme works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism and encourage sustainable practices. As in previous editions, the villages are evaluated under nine key areas: Cultural and Natural Resources; Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources; Economic Sustainability;

Social Sustainability; Environmental Sustainability; Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration; Governance and Prioritization of Tourism; Infrastructure and Connectivity; and Health, Safety, and Security. While the initiative comprises three pillars:

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO

Recognises outstanding rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Upgrade Programme

Supports villages on their journey to meet recognition criteria, helping in areas identified as gaps during evaluation.

The Best Tourism Villages Network

A space for exchanging experiences and good practices, learning, and opportunities among its members, and it is open to contributions of experts and public and private sector partners engaged in the promotion of tourism as a driver for rural development.

The Network enlarges every year and aims at becoming the largest global rural network: with the announcement today of these 74 new members, 190 villages are now part of this unique Network. Some of villages on the list include: Al Sela, Jordan; Barrancas, Chile; Biei, Japan; Caleta Tortel, Chile; Cantavieja, Spain; Chacas, Peru; Chavín de Huantar, Peru; Dahshour, Egypt; Dhordo, India; Lephis Village, Ethiopia; and Siwa, Egypt. While Ounagha, Morocco;

Saint Catherine, Egypt; Sarhua, Peru; Taro, Indonesia; Vila de Frades, Portugal; and Yanque, Peru are some of the villages selected for the upgrade programme. The call for submissions for the fourth edition will take place in the first months of 2024, opening a new opportunity to rural destinations to shine on the global stage.