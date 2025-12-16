Egypt Edges Nigeria 2–1 As Pharaohs End Nine-Year Drought

Super Eagles of Nigeria slipped to a 2–1 defeat against Egypt in an international friendly on Tuesday night at the Cairo International Stadium, as the hosts finally ended a nine-year wait for victory over the Super Eagles.

Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead in the first half after Nigeria failed to clear their lines, but Chidozie Awaziem restored parity when he reacted quickest to a rebound from Zaidu Sanusi’s free-kick that struck the post. The scores were level at the break.

Egypt regained the lead shortly after halftime through Mostafa Mohamed, who finished from close range in the 52nd minute, despite Nigerian protests over a possible offside.

READ ALSO:

Multiple second-half substitutions by coach Eric Chelle disrupted Nigeria’s rhythm, allowing the Pharaohs to control large spells.

Nigeria created late chances through Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, but Egypt defended resolutely to secure their first win over the Super Eagles since 2016.

The match served as Nigeria’s final warm-up ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will leave Cairo on Thursday and open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on December 23.