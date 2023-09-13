Egypt Bans Niqab In Schools

Egypt has banned the wearing of niqabs and other face coverings in schools as of Monday., September 11.

The restriction sparked a debate on social media, with some users criticizing it as restrictive while others supported it.

The education ministry stated in a statement published in Akhbar al Youm that any hair covering that obscures the face is not acceptable.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph, students will be permitted to wear a hijab or a headscarf if they so wish, but it must be in the colour decided upon by the ministry and local education directorate.

The code will be enforced from the start of the academic year on September 30 until June 2024, adding that the decision will apply to both public and private schools.

Critics of the new dress code took to social media accusing the government of meddling in the rights of women.

"Let women wear whatever they deem fit. We want a free & equal world for women to decide on what to wear without the state interfering with it,"

Those opposed to the ban said that Niqab is a “religious obligation” and must not be politicized.

“Niqab is not a problem, the problem is the ignorance and intolerance of those who want to impose their views on others.

Supporters of the niqab ban hailed the decision as a “step in the right direction” for women’s freedom.

According to the education ministry’s statement, a student should decide if they want to cover their hair “based on her own personal desire without any pressure or force from any person or any other entity other than the parents.”

The statement also added that parents must be informed of their daughter’s choice and that authorities will verify the guardians’ knowledge of the student’s choice regarding head coverings.