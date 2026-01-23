Egypt Backs MNJTF To Tackle Boko Haram in Lake Chad

Egypt has promised support and cooperation for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in its ongoing efforts to combat Boko Haram/ ISWAP and restore stability in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Chad Tarek Youssef made the pledge during a visit to the MNJTF Headquarters, alongside Egypt’s Defence Attaché to Chad and Sudan, Staff Col. Ahmed Gamal El-Barbary.

A MNJTF spokesman Lt.Col. Ikedichi Iweha confirmed this in a statement yesterday. Youssef described the MNJTF as a model multinational force worthy of support and replication, commending its role in addressing terrorism and cross-border security challenges among Lake Chad Basin countries.

He sought clarifications on the operational command structure of troops contributed by member states. El-Barbary said Egypt was willing to facilitate training, equipment support and enhanced operational cooperation with the MNJTF.

He recalled Egypt’s longstanding cordial relations with Lake Chad Basin Commission countries and pledged continued assistance to the force. MNJTF Force Commander Maj or

Gen. Saidu Tanko Audu highlighted MNJTF’s achievements, including the degradation of Boko Haram and the facilitation of the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their communities.

He traced the evolution of the MNJTF and its adoption by the African Union as a model force for addressing shared security threats, noting that the task force would leverage Egypt’s experience in counterterrorism.