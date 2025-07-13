Egypt Arrives Early For 2025 African U18/U20 Championships In Abeokuta

…..Egypt, Seychelles, South Sudan, others hit Abeokuta

The 2025 CAA African U18/U20 Athletics Championships is already drawing continental attention as a delegation of 43 athletes from Egypt touched down in Abeokuta, Ogun State, ahead of the official start of the championships on July 16.

The 3rd edition of the Combined African U18/U20 Championships promises to be the most significant yet, bringing together over 800 athletes from more than 50 African nations at the newly upgraded MKO Abiola International Stadium. The championship will run from July 16 to 20.

The arrival of Egypt marks one of the first major contingents to land in Nigeria, joined on Sunday by teams from Seychelles, South Sudan, Algeria, and Ghana.

Defending champions South Africa have also confirmed their participation and are aiming to retain their title in Abeokuta.

In a pre-event Council Meeting of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) held in Abeokuta on Sunday, CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum praised Nigeria’s swift and capable response in hosting the continental championship following Algeria’s late withdrawal.

“I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the highest authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for authorizing the organization of our championships,” Malboum stated.

He also extended recognition to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for his leadership and the provision of world-class sporting infrastructure, as well as Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and Bukola Olopade, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee.

“Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa and a continental powerhouse, was the natural choice for us at the CAA Council when the original hosts withdrew. We are witnessing first-hand the capability and hospitality of Ogun State and Nigeria at large.”

Malboum emphasized the CAA’s commitment to curbing the increasing trend of young African athletes changing nationality to represent developed countries—a challenge he says is draining Africa’s athletic talent.

“The phenomenon of nationality changes is bleeding Africa of its brightest talents. To counter this, the CAA is committed to consistently organizing U18 and U20 Championships to provide platforms for young athletes to shine on African soil.”

The revamped MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta is fully set to host the competition, with logistics in top gear.

A dedicated team, led by the chairman of the Protocol Sub-Committee Arabinrin Aderonke, is stationed at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport to receive and guide visiting delegations.

The 2025 edition is anticipated to be a landmark event, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a sporting hub in Africa and showcasing the depth of athletic talent emerging across the continent.