Egypt 2025: Flying Eagles Target Early Q’finals Ticket

Another North African delicacy is served to the Flying Eagles as they confront Morocco in Group B’s top-of-the-table clash at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Sunday evening.

Auwal Ibrahim’s 37th minute strike snatched the maximum points against the Tunisians on Thursday, but Morocco then upstaged a very good Kenyan side 3-2 in the day’s second match to crawl to the top of the table on goals’ difference.

For the second time in consecutive games, the Lion Cubs also face the daunting challenge of a sub-Saharan squad weaned on power, pace and clinical delivery, and the night encounter in downtown Cairo promises fireworks and cutting-edge entertainment.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, who plays his club football for exciting Lagos ensemble, Sporting Lagos, came up with a big save three minutes to the end against Tunisia, and will surely be called on for more interventions against the Lion Cubs who are not shy to shoot from any distance.

Captain Daniel Bameyi, Adamu Maigari, Caleb Ochedikwu and Odinaka Okoro built a tight rearguard on Thursday, and must be even more alert on Sunday to protect Harcourt, and also feed midfielders Divine Oliseh and Clinton Jephta as the Flying Eagles push forward.

CAF’s brandishing of forward Kparobo Arierhi (who scored three goals at the WAFU B U-20 Championship and netted one of the goals in the 2-1 defeat of hosts Egypt in a friendly last week) as one of the players to watch out for in Egypt, has cast the Norway-based as a goldfish, and the tight marking by Tunisian defenders was surely as a result of the searchlight.

Victory will take the Flying Eagles to the top of the pool, and a confirmed spot in the quarter finals, ahead of their last group phase clash with Kenya on Wednesday.

