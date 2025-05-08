Egypt 2025: F’Eagles Reach Q’Finals After 2-2 Draw With Kenya

Share

Nigeria reached the quarter finals of the ongoing CAF U20 Championship in Egypt despite having to force Kenya’s Rising Stars to a 2-2 draw in the last match of group B yesterday.

In the event, the Flying Eagles finished second on the table with five points, two behind group leaders Morocco who drilled Tunisia 3-1 in the other match of the pool and will remain in Cairo for the quarter-finals, against the second-placed team in group A.

Group A is made up of hosts Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia and Tanzania. Seven-time champions Nigeria will now have to make the trip to Ismailia for their quarter-final game on Monday, against the second-placed team in group C.

Group C is made up of title-holders Senegal, bitter-rivals Ghana, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya’s Rising Stars made the game difficult for the Flying Eagles, as the wards of Aliyu Zubairu had to come from behind twice to salvage the encounter.

