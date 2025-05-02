Egypt 2025: F’Eagles Edge Tunisia, Set Sights On Morocco

Share

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their Egypt 2025 U-20 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo yesterday.

Auwal Ibrahim scored the only goal of the game in the first half, finishing off a brilliant pass from Odinaka Okoro. The goal gave Nigeria a deserved lead after dominating the first 45 minutes.

The young Nigerians played with confidence and composure, standing strong against Tunisia’s physical approach.

In the 72nd minute, it looked like Nigeria had won a penalty after Mendos Richson was brought down in the box, but after a VAR check, the referee waved play on.

With just three minutes left, goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt made a vital save to stop Ben Ali from equalising for Tunisia, securing all three points for Nigeria.

The win extended Nigeria’s strong record against Tunisia at the U-20 level, marking their fourth win in six meetings. Their rivalry goes back to 1981 when Nigeria beat Tunisia 4-0 in a World Youth Championship qualifier.

The goalscorer Ibrahim was named by CAF as the official Man of the Match. The Flying Eagles will now turn their attention to their next match on Sunday evening when they take on Morocco’s Atlas Cubs at the same venue.

