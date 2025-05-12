Egypt 2025: Eagles Bid For World Cup Ticket In Fight Against Senegal

Share

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, are fully focused on beating defending cham – pions Senegal today as they chase a spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu says his boys are determined and ready to give everything when they face the tough Senegalese side at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing U-20 AFCON.

The match is a must-win – a victory means Nige – ria will qualify for the World Cup in Chile later this year. The Flying Eagles went unbeaten in their group but finished second behind Morocco.

Now, they must go through Senegal, which also placed second in their group, to stay in the tournament. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr. Mo -hammed Sanusi, urged the team to show the heart and spirit of champions.

“You’re not just playing a football match on Mon – day; you’re fighting for a World Cup ticket. This is the first big goal, and we believe you can achieve it,” he told the players. Nigeria and Senegal have a bit of history.

Two years ago, Senegal beat Nigeria 1-0 in the opening match of the U20 tournament in Egypt and went on to win the title. But Nigeria has happy memories too — 10 years ago, they beat Senegal 3-1 in Dakar, and again 1-0 in the final, to win their seventh U20 African title

