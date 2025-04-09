Egwu Ukwu Autonomous Community’s Novel Way Of Eliminating Hunger

Share

Background

Hunger in Nigeria is real. Families are finding it difficult to feed, as many can no longer afford basic meals let alone three square meals as we know it in Nigeria local parlance. Food is one of the basic necessities of human beings, but in the present day Nigeria it has become a luxury beyond the reach of many.

With derica of garri selling as high as N600 most families cannot afford three square meals a day. Rice, another staple food, has since gone beyond the reach of ordinary Nigeria with a bag of rice, regardless of the brand put at roughly N70, 000.

Yam and beans, which are also basic staple foods for Nigerians, are not spared either as their prices have since hit the roof. In some communities, the worst misfortune is to be unable to feed your family and provide a roof for them.

Some communities, especially in Igbo land, detest begging. They rather rally round to assist or support their members than see them beg. The good news, however, is that the challenge of hunger is far from being insurmountable. An individual, family or community can overcome hunger by embarking on farming, even if it is at the subsistence level.

As long as there is land, as we have in most communities, hunger has a cure. Once the land is cultivated there is hope of a rich harvest. The grinding economic situation, with food inflation currently put at over 23.18% by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is something that people put at the doorstep of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

Govt. policies

His policies are fingered for this difficult bend that Nigerians are trying hard to navigate. First was the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which has led to astronomic increases in the prices of fuel, diesel and cooking gas.

Also, is the floating of the naira, a situation that has seen the government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fighting seriously to defend the naira and arrest its downward devaluation, with the local currency currently exchanging at both the official and parallel markets at over N1, 500/$.

Many people, especially economists and social commentators have largely blamed these twin policies for the spiralling high cost of living especially that of food.

And just last month, the debilitating economic situation was further exacerbated by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), with its decision to increase electricity tariffs which saw Band A users having to pay N225kwh from N69.

Operation Eliminate Hunger (Ichu Unwu)

It is in recognition of the place of this basic necessity of man that the Egwu Ukwu Ohuhu Autonomous Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State recently launched an operation to eradicate hunger.

Though some blame the government for food insecurity, the truth is that individuals, families and communities have roles to play.

True, the government may have a major role to provide incentive and an enabling environment for abundance of food, it cannot do much without the cooperation and collaboration with the people.

The people of Egwu Ukwu Autonomous Community have accepted the fact that the government alone cannot feed everyone. The government already has so much to deal with that one might die waiting to be fed by the government. The hand outs coming in the form of palliatives cannot be sustained let alone get to everyone.

Ichu Unwu

It is against this backdrop that the traditional ruler of Egwu Ukwu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Onyebuchi Onuoha, on Monday, May 6, 2024, flagged off an agricultural sensitisation programme, tagged: ‘Operation Eliminate Hunger (Ichu Unwu)’. Many have seen the move as a step in the right direction, a programme worthy of emulation by other communities.

The event was not an empty launch but was accompanied by empowerment of farmers with seed yams, improved maize seeds and cassava stems in the first phase, which is targeted at making Egwu Ukwu Autonomous Community the food basket of not only Umuahia North, but the entire Abia State in the near future.

Food basket

Flagging off the abundant food programme at his palace, Eze Onuoha, said the Egwu Ukwu community had the capacity to produce enough food, including vegetables like carrot, garbage, legumes, among others, in commercial quantities.

He added that the community planned to go into big time vegetable farming to establish a vegetable market in the area that would cater for the vegetable needs of the people of Umuahia North and Abia State throughout the seasons.

The royal father also disclosed that it has become a taboo in his kingdom for any family to go to the market to buy yams to celebrate the New Yam Festival. He argued that there was no sense in celebrating the New Yam Festival with yams purchased from the markets and not harvested from the community farms.

He said that with the support of his subjects in the Diaspora the community would provide all the necessary farming inputs, including fertilisers, to the farmers to boost their yields, even as he also promised that the best yam farmer would win an award as a form of support and encouragement to the people to do more in the area of farming, especially.

Eze Onuoha said: “We’ll be doing this programme every year; we are going to stop buying yam in the market. Also, we are going to set up a cooperative society, so that whatever you produce, we can buy from you and preserve them. “I have discovered where we can buy good seeds at Ibadan for our farmers. We want to eradicate hunger and attain food sufficiency in this kingdom.”

Commendation

The Chairman of the ‘kill hunger’ steering committee, Chief Lucky Akabuike, commended the traditional ruler for the initiative.

He said the distribution of yam tubers and maize seeds was the first phase of the farming programme, adding that after the yam planting (iko ji) others like cassava planting (itu jigbo) cocoyam (ede) local beans (odudu) corn/ maize (oka) and sweet yam (Onu), would follow suit in due course. Akabuike said each person captured in the champions of Egwu Ukwu list would get 100 improved seed yams.

He reminded the indigenes that the programme was the brainchild of the traditional ruler, Eze Onuoha, to end hunger and build capacity. Akabuike declared that by the next farming season some of the farmers would produce enough yam seeds and other new varieties of seeds to supply the community.

Prime Minister’s charge

The Traditional Prime Minister of Egwu Ugwu kingdom, Chief Chukwunenye Igbokwe, in his remarks thanked God for Eze Onuoha, whom he described as a dynamic king.

He urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to look after the farms, and use bags for planting around their homes which they have already been taught earlier in one of the seminars organised for them, for greater yield.

On his part, the President General, Elder Nkem Uta, described the programme as an opportunity that must be utilised maximally.

He commended the traditional ruler for the noble initiatives he was implementing both in education and agriculture.

The climax of the event was the distribution of the yam seeds and improved maize seeds to the farmers in the first phase of the programme in which over two thousand seed yams were distributed.

