Egungun’s Wife Exposes Blackmailer Threatening To Leak Husband’s Videos

The wife of popular media personality, Egungun of Lagos, Pashotah has exposed an attempted blackmail involving her husband’s private video.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared screenshots of her exchanges with the blackmailer, who demanded money to prevent the video’s release.

In the post, Pashotah revealed her firm stance against succumbing to the blackmail, emphasizing the strong foundation of trust, loyalty, and commitment in her marriage.

According to her, the blackmailer chose to target her rather than her husband in an attempt to shame her.

She wrote: “This relationship isn’t just built on love; it’s built on trust, understanding, and loyalty. We’ve been together for over 6-8 years, long before we had anything. Nothing can break us—not even this.”

She clarified that the video in question was a private one meant for her and reaffirmed her confidence in her husband’s character, describing him as a humble and generous man.

She added: “I won’t let this blackmailer think they can put me to shame. My husband and I know our truth. This will not break our marriage or stop me from celebrating my man.”

Speaking further, she disclosed that her husband won’t be addressing the matter publicly, as it was her being blackmailed, not him.

She also encouraged their fans to disregard the scandal, insisting it would not disrupt their bond.

Pashotah concluded her message by wishing her followers a happy holiday season and teasing an upcoming Christmas photo shoot with her husband.

