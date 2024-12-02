Egungun Of Lagos’ Wife Under Fire For Supporting Husband

Share

The wife of popular content creator, Kuye Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, Pashotah has come under fire for supporting her husband over his leaked private video.

New Telegraph had earlier reported a leaked video of Egungun of Lagos on social media where he was seen brushing his teeth during a video call with an unidentified woman while dressed in shorts and flashed his private part to the lady on the call.

However, his wife on Sunday publicly addressed the situation, citing a blackmail attempt involving her husband’s private videos.

She wrote, “Hi guys, someone is blackmailing me with my husband’s videos. My name is Pashotah and y’all know who my husband is, obviously I know so many people have wanted to bring both of us down including guys and girls.

READ ALSO:

“I always choose to ignore but I’m not ignoring today cuz the blackmailer didn’t go to Egungun of Lagos directly to blackmail him but he came to me instead cos he has a motive of putting me to shame

“like he said in his messages above but one thing he (blackmailer) doesn’t know is that this relationship between myself and my husband is not just built today, this relationship has been coming for over 6-8 years when we both had nothing.

“This relationship is built on trust, understanding, loyalty, commitment and so many more. So there is nothing that can bring us down, not even now.”

This has however stirred reactions online, as many mocked her, describing her as an “understanding wife”.

An X user, identified as #Dr Penking on X.com wrote, “So Egungun wife watched that video and still had the temerity to come out and defend him?

“I thought we all agreed that Nigerian women now know their worth. Where was she when that decision was made? ”

Share

Please follow and like us: