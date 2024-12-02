Egungun Of Lagos Leaked Video Sparked Cheating Allegations

Share

Amidst his wife’s saga with a blackmailer, Popular content creator, Egungun of Lagos has faced a cheating controversy following the leak of a private video.

New Telegraph reports that the video surfaced hours after his wife, Pashotah, publicly addressed a blackmail attempt involving her husband’s private videos.

In her earlier comment, Pashotah dismissed the blackmailer’s threats and described her husband as loyal and committed.

She emphasized their relationship’s foundation of trust, asserting that no scandal could tear them apart.

With videos making rounds on the internet, Egungun of Lagos was seen brushing his teeth during a video call with an unidentified woman. At one point, Egungun dressed in shorts, flashed his private parts to the lady on the call. However, the leaked video has sparked mixed reactions. Some criticized Egungun’s actions as a betrayal of his wife’s trust, others pointed to the possibility of the video being a misinterpretation or an old clip intended to tarnish his image. Egungun of Lagos has yet to address the controversy, and his wife has not released any additional statements.

