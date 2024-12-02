Egungun Of Lagos Leaked Video Sparked Cheating Allegations

Amidst his wife’s saga with a blackmailer, Popular content creator, Egungun of Lagos has faced a cheating controversy following the leak of a private video.
New Telegraph reports that the video surfaced hours after his wife, Pashotah, publicly addressed a blackmail attempt involving her husband’s private videos.
In her earlier comment, Pashotah dismissed the blackmailer’s threats and described her husband as loyal and committed.
She emphasized their relationship’s foundation of trust, asserting that no scandal could tear them apart.
