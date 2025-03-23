Egungun Gives Wife New Car, Beach Apartment As Push Gifts

Popular content creator, Egungun has surprised his wife, Pashotah with a brand-new car and a beach apartment as push gifts.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Egungun and his wife recently welcomed their first child together.
As an act of gratitude for everything she has been to him, Egungun got her luxurious gifts for bearing his child.
The couple had gone to a car dealership where he got her a brand-new car, additionally visiting the new beach house he got her.
READ ALSO:
- Egungun Of Lagos’ Wife Under Fire For Supporting Husband.
- Egungun Of Lagos Leaked Video Sparked Cheating Allegations.
- Egungun’s Wife Exposes Blackmailer Threatening To Leak Husband’s Videos
Sharing videos, she captioned the post with; “**”@pashotah, I truly appreciate you for being such a strong woman ❤️ and for bringing my @_princenala into this world ✨.
Manage this beach apartment ️ you’ve always loved as a business, and use this car to take our baby to school. You deserve it all! ”
Reactions trailing this post;
oreo_elsie opined: “Hmm, push gift after making her eyes to push her in the public eye ”
mehgzie wrote: “Nothing as tacky as wearing a bare bump out”
rosemary_isong said: “This her pregnancy na my belle after breathing just air ”
iiamclay wrote; “Once they cheat like this, na to overcompensate ”
caddytunes said: “Congratulations Egugun and his wife! Get a good mind and your own too go come ”
See the post below: