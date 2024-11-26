Egungun Festival: Osun Monarch Calls For Religious Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence

Share

The Olowu of Kuta, The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude (Tegbosun III), has urged Nigerians to keep promoting religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence and unity of Nigeria.

Oba Oyelude who made the appeal while addressing people at the 2024 “Egungun” Festival in the ancient town in his palace, there is only one God.

The Olowu of Kuta who was highly elated said, as the royal father of all religions and as a leader who championed peaceful coexistence worldwide, there was no reason his community should be in turmoil.

Oba Oyelude who noted that there was no reason why people of different faiths should not live peacefully added that the two major faiths including traditional worshippers had coexisted peacefully in ages past and that there should not be hostilities between them now.

The Olowu of Kuta who congratulated the Egungun worshippers of his town for witnessing this year’s festival described Nigeria’s annual Egungun festival as a centuries-old Yoruba tradition and one of the most colourful cultural celebrations in West and Central Africa.

“Yoruba culture is the most beautiful in the world, it will continue and we traditional rulers will not allow anybody to destroy it as I am dedicating this year’s Egungun festival to every Nigerian as a whole while I am using this medium to warn the celebrants not to foment trouble during and after the festival”, he says.

People from all walks of life including traditional rulers, politicians, traditional worshipers, well-wishers and residents gathered together at the Olowu’s palace to celebrate the annual Egungun festival with Oba Oyelude and his Oloris.

