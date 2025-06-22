Egungun Festival: Olubadan Directs Peaceful Conduct

Share

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has directed all Egungun (masquerades) and their handlers (Atokun) in Ibadan to ensure peaceful conduct throughout this year’s Egungun Festival to avoid any form of violence.

This directive was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, as the 2025 Egungun Festival commences today.

The monarch emphasized the need for decorum, urging all participants to make this year’s celebration peaceful, entertaining, and attractive in order to further promote and preserve Ibadanland’s rich cultural heritage.

“Make this year’s Egungun Festival peaceful, entertaining, and attractive. This will further enhance the promotion and preservation of Ibadanland’s cultural heritage and boost religious harmony and economic upliftment—not only in Ibadan but in Yorubaland as a whole,” the statement read.

Oba Olakulehin called on all stakeholders, including traditional title holders, worshipers, law enforcement agents, and residents of Ibadanland, to play their part in ensuring the success of the 2025 edition of the festival.

He stressed: “Let me state categorically that any violation of peaceful co-existence in Ibadan will attract serious sanctions—whether by the Egungun masquerades, their followers, or residents—irrespective of cultural or religious differences.”

The monarch reaffirmed the equal recognition and respect accorded to all religions—Islam, Christianity, and African Traditional Religion—and warned that religious bigotry, fanaticism, intimidation, or violence will not be tolerated.

The Egungun Festival in Ibadanland is scheduled to officially begin on Monday, June 23, 2025, with a traditional courtesy visit to the Olubadan at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

