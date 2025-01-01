Egungbohun Commends NASRE’s Support For Media Community

Share

The Chairman of IBD Impex Ltd, Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun (IBD Dende) has expressed his willingness to be supportive of the uplifting spirit of the members of the Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) for the Association’s caring disposition towards journalists’ widows and orphans, as well as veterans who were indisposed or facing serious financial challenge.

Moved by NASRE’s sincerity of purpose, Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun has charged Nigerians home and abroad not to relent in their acts of being their brother’s keepers.

Chief Egungbohun issued words of encouragement while hosting the Executive members of NASRE at his Ilaro office during the last few hours of the year 2024.

“I feel for our loving media people who are in need of our show of love. I am imploring fellow Nigerians, in any positive way possible, to rise to the occasion, because we have got to uplift each other as our brother’s keepers.

“Journalists, as the fourth estate, must continue to function effectively for us to have a developmental and beneficial democracy. As such, journalists’ individual well-being and welfare should be our collective priority.

“As a devout Muslim, I believe strongly that Allah has created us for each other regardless of religious affiliations or status in this part of the entire planet.

“Where lies the true happiness when people around you are not happy? I still hold the fact that doing uplift does not always have much to do with giving of money, rather it is making ourselves available to other people in their trying times.

“As you continue in your good work, NASRE, always count on me for my widow’s myth”, Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun assured NASRE.

Share

Please follow and like us: