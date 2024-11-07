E’Guinea Sacks Baltasar Engonga Over S3xtape, First Lady Reacts

Share

The government of Equatorial Guinea has dismissed Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), following the viral explicit videos involving him and high-profile women in the country.

According to Real Equatorial Guinea newspaper, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo ordered Engonga’s sacking after an investigation revealed over 400 tapes depicting intimate encounters with several women, including his cousins.

The dismissal, effective under Decree No. 118/2024, was based on alleged misconduct and social behaviour incompatible with public office.

READ ALSO:

The videos, which were leaked online, have sparked widespread controversy and outrage across social media platforms.

Among the critics is the First Lady of Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue Obiang, who expressed her displeasure during a meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue.

Mrs Obiang called for immediate government action to protect the dignity and privacy of Equatoguinean women in the digital age.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the First Lady’s Press Office emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent such incidents, highlighting the government’s commitment to gender equality and ensuring a safe, respectful environment for all women.

Share

Please follow and like us: