Eguavoen Would’ve Qualified Eagles For W’Cup Automatically –Okpala

Former Super Eagles captain, Sylvanus Okpala, has expressed confidence that Nigeria would have secured an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Augustine Eguavoen had remained in charge of the national team.

The Super Eagles recently booked a place in the continental playoffs for the World Cup, but Okpala insists that with Eguavoen at the helm, Nigeria would not have needed to go through that route.

Speaking during a radio interview, the 1980 AFCON winner revealed that he had formally written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Finidi George resigned as head coach in June 2024, proposing that Eguavoen continue in charge of the team.

“Eguavoen stabilised the team after he took over from Finidi, and I believe he would have qualified us for the World Cup by winning the remaining six qualifiers,” Okpala said.

The former midfielder, fondly called Quick Silver, added that he had also offered to serve as Eguavoen’s assistant without collecting a salary, only a qualification bonus if Nigeria reached the World Cup.