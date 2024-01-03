Eguavoen: Nigerians must support Eagles to succeed in Cote d’Ivoire

Ex-international, Augustine Eguavoen, has passionately appealed to Nigerian football enthusiasts to throw their unwavering support behind the Super Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

The AFCON 2023 tournament, set to kick off in less than two weeks, will see Nigeria facing Equatorial Guinea, the host Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea-Bissau during the group stage.

Despite the Super Eagles’ less-than-impressive performance in recent matches, Eguavoen, who currently serves as the Technical Director for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has urged fans to rally behind the squad.

In a New Year message shared on his Instagram page, Eguavoen specifically called upon Nigerian football fans to provide full support to the Super Eagles, expressing hope for an impressive display during the tournament. He stated, “Happy New Year, everyone and especially to my Nigerian family; as we embark on yet another AFCON, let’s give the Super Eagles all the support they need to triumph. As the saying goes, Naija no dèy Kari Last.”