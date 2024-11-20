Eguavoen As Permanent Eagles Coach: To Be Or Not To Be?

Share

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that following the conclusion of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) series, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must determine the future of the Super Eagles’ interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, as the team aim to revive their campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers concluded and Nigeria’s Super Eagles securing their ticket in style, the focus has shifted to the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) next big decision: who will lead the team moving forward?

The looming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March make this decision urgent, with the future of interim coach Austin Eguavoen in the spotlight. Eguavoen was appointed as the interim coach after a failed search for a foreign coach suspended after the withdrawal of German tactician Bruno Labaddia.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach pulled out of his agreement with the NFF just days before the start of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, prompting the football authorities to appoint Eguavoen, the Technical Director, to take over.

Initially, Eguavoen was tasked with overseeing the first two matches of the qualifying series. However, after leading the team to a 3-0 victory against Benin Republic in their first match and securing a convincing goalless draw in Rwanda, his tenure was extended to encompass the entire AFCON qualifiers.

The NFF announced this decision following its Executive Committee meeting last month; however, there is no clear indication that Eguavoen will be appointed permanently. Sources indicate that the NFF has only suspended its search for an expatriate coach and intends to resume once they secure funding for such a payment.

There have been calls for Eguavoen to be made the permanent coach, but the NFF remains unconvinced. The federation is hesitant to appoint another local coach after the disappointing tenure of Finidi George, which left Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Credible credential?

This is the fourth time Eguavoen has managed the national team. He was initially appointed as the caretaker coach of the Nigeria national team in June 2005, with a coaching staff that included Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, and Ike Shorunmu.

Eguavoen led the national team at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they won a bronze medal by defeating Senegal in the third-place playoff. In June 2010, the Nigeria Football Federation asked Eguavoen to replace Swedish coach Lars Lagerbäck until a decision was made about his future.

Although he took on the role as caretaker manager, he stated that he did not intend to apply for the position permanently. In August 2010, Eguavoen was appointed head coach of the Nigeria national under-23 football team, hoping to guide them to qualification for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, the team was eliminated in the group stage, and he resigned on December 5, 2011, following the failure to secure an Olympic ticket. On December 12, 2021, after Gernot Rohr’s departure, Eguavoen was appointed as interim manager for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadly, he returned to his previous position as Technical Director for the team after Nigeria suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Tunisia in the round of sixteen, Eguavoen’s interim tenure has shown promising results, including strong performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Despite this success, he remains cautious about taking on the role permanently.

He expressed concerns about the unstable environment, stating he would only be happy accepting the job if offered a long-term contract.

“You have to give me a long-term contract with patience and clauses in that contract because winning is not guaranteed every week or every day,” he said. “You will need to give me time to tweak the team until I find what I want.”

He has fulfilled the mandate to qualify the team for the Nations Cup, but he is still uncertain about his future. “The World Cup will come, but I don’t know if I will be in charge or not. If I’m in charge, we’ve discussed it, and we know that we have to win every game, approaching each match as if it were a final,” he noted. “So, let that time come first.”

Support, caution over coach

This interim tenure has seen the team improve significantly, with a more attacking style of play compared to the pragmatic approach under erstwhile manager Jose Peseiro. Support for Eguavoen is strong among former players and fans, especially ahead of their last group match against Rwanda.

Recent results have sparked renewed calls from fans and football stakeholders for him to be appointed as the permanent manager.

Leading this support is football legend Nwankwo Kanu, who firmly believes that Eguavoen is the right person to guide the Super Eagles. “If I were the NFF president, I’d have given him the job by now,” Kanu said.

“What are they waiting for? Are we waiting for him to lose two matches before we say he should go? This is overdue; they have to act. “They brought someone in, he’s doing well, winning matches—what else are you looking for When coaches are doing well, you keep them. “If they’re still looking for the ‘right one,’ when is that going to come. We don’t have time, qualifications here and there.”

Another ex-international Osaze Odemwingi described Eguavoen as the man for the job. The former striker who spoke before Eagles last round of matchessaid,“Eguavoen was the general manager when I signed my first professional contract with Bendel Insurance under him.

The beauty with him is that he’s a lesson to our country. He’s well-spoken, he was a committed player, and now he’s a committed coach. He’s always available and takes the job with passion—it’s his life. He has a role to play, and he’s always been reliable.

Right now, he’s doing well with 7 points in 3 games. It depends on what he is happy with. “He’s involved with CAF, he takes coaching courses, and he’s just a blessing to have. Whether permanent or not, he’s always there, ready for the job because it’s home for hihm, and it’s his passion. “I wish him all the best in his role.

What he wants is also important—if he wants it permanent and he makes it known to the public then he has plans and obviously he will put forward his plans to the NFF and if they think it allign with ther vision then he can have it permanently. He’s done well in the past and is still doing well now.

I wish him all the best,” the former LOSC Lille said. Former captain of tehs ide and ne of the most successful Nigerian footballers ever, Mikel Obi, is another star who started his career under Eguavoen and recommended the coach for a long term role with the Eagles.

“I know the interim manager now, Eguavoen, who managed me when I was a kid. U-17, he was my coach, took us to the World Cup,” he said on Obi One Podcast. “Fantastic guy, lovely guy, a manager who gives you all the freedom in the world to express yourself, speaks to you really well.

“He reminds me so much of Carlo Ancelotti, no jokes about that, his man management is top. He speaks to players really well. He is so humble. He communicates with players really well, puts his arm around you. “He gets his players on his side, that’s so important.

You could see coming in on short notice and getting the team to play so well. You can’t teach them so much in such a short space of time.” Meanwhile, Ex-international Moses Kpakor, said the NFF should tarry on appointing Eguavoen permanently “No, he should not be given a permanent job. He’s the technical director. If he’s given the permanent job, he’ll have to vacate that position.

If the FA is serious about getting a foreign coach, let’s give them time. Eguavoen can continue. If he does well and a substantive coach is not found, then they can make his job permanent. He shouldn’t be made permanent just because he did well in a few days. Let him keep his job and continue to work for free. “We’re saving some money.

Meanwhile, we’re looking for a solid coach. Let them continue to look. What we want is for those who are asking for Eguavoen to be made permanent to join forces to ensure that any coach who is coming is a big coach. We are too big a country for a kangaroo coach.”

As March 2025 approaches when the team will resume , the federation has a tightrope to walk. Will they trust Eguavoen to lead the Super Eagles into the World Cup qualifiers, or will they opt for an expatriate coach, despite financial constraints? For now, Eguavoen’s destiny hangs in the balance, as the nation waits with bated breath for the NFF’s decision.

