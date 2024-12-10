Eguaveon May Miss Ghana Match As CHAN Eagles Intensify Training

Share

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, may not be in charge when the homebased team confront Ghana in the 2025 CHAN playoffs due to ill health.

Eguavoen, who is also the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has yet to report to the camp of the team as he reportedly travelled out of the country for a FIFA programme leaving his assistants Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, in charge of training.

According to SCORENigeria, the coach, who had originally planned for a major medical procedure after the CHAN playoffs, was forced to change his plans when it became imperative he had to do something about his health.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s quest for a fourth appearance at the African Nations Championship is being taken seriously by players invited to the camp of the Super Eagles B, who continue to sweat it out at the exquisite Remo Stars’ Sports Institute in IkenneRemo, Ogun State, according to a statement from the NFF released yesterday.

A total of 30 players were assembled last week at the impressive facility, as the Eagles prepare for a potentially explosive home-and-away qualifying fixture against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Only the Enyimba FC duo of goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena and defender Imo Obot were excused, as the two are seen as pivotal to the People’s Elephant’s ongoing campaign in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ozoemena was particularly brilliant in Enyimba FC’s encounter against Zamalek FC of Egypt in Uyo on Sunday, with a dozen big saves that enabled the Aba giants to earn a 2-2 draw.

The CHAN Eagles will be away to their Ghanaian counterparts on December 22, before the reverse tie in Uyo six days later.The overall winners will feature at the 2025 CHAN to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Share

Please follow and like us: