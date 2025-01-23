Egu: Atiku, Obi Joint Force Will Cause Upstage In 2027

Share

Former House of Representatives member, Hon Gregory Egu, has urged the former presidential candidate in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to join forces to upstage the contending party, All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Egu made this appeal while addressing Imo journalists at his Umuohiagu country home in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The lawmaker between 1999 and 2003 asserted that a coalition made up of Atiku and Peter Obi would knock off any other party.

He lamented over what he described as the manner of politics within Nigeria which had moved from quality of character and credibility to financial chest.

Egu said: “Elections are being rigged and people appointed into positions as against elected. If something doesn’t happen, Nigeria is doomed. The truth is I feel sorry for all of us. It doesn’t matter how much your people love you or how you campaigned.

He said, “Atiku and Obi should go and figure themselves out because if they combine, they will cause an upstage rather than contest separately.

“People like me won’t contest elections now because you can’t earn your money through the hard way, work hard to campaign, only for someone to mess you up using the system. “Credibility and character of persons don’t matter anymore to the political class. Party members don’t care about the development of the people and communities, they just want to fill their pockets. I believe we should weigh people by their character and not financial chest”. Speaking on Imo politics, the former lawmaker said “Everything in Imo is about absenteeism representation from the Governor to other office holders and I feel sorry for Ngor Okpala people, the state and Nigeria. He added, “On the Imo charter of equity, I don’t support any charter that was written by a group of people with interest. We as Owerri people must decide what we want and go after it just like Ngor Okpala needs to decide and take a position. “It’s not for every Owerri person to contest for the same position. Imo is in the hands of game planners but if Owerri people want to produce the next Governor, we should unite because we have the numbers, we are more in population though they (Orlu zone) have more local government areas.”

