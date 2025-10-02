EGTF Raises Alarm Over Escalating Drug Abuse Among Nigerian Youths

…NGO calls for urgent multi-sector action to tackle addiction crisis

The Eko Greater Tomorrow Foundation (EGTF), a Non-Governmental Organisation in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has sounded the alarm over what it describes as the “growing epidemic” of drug abuse among young people in Lagos and across Nigeria.

In a statement issued in New York, USA, on Thursday, at an Interactive forum during the Ongoing 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Foundation described the rising cases of substance use among youths as a national emergency that threatens Nigeria’s social fabric, economic growth, and the well-being of future generations.

“The increasing rate of drug use among our youth is not just a health issue—it is a developmental crisis,” says Mr Richard Oki, President of the organisation.

“We are witnessing the destruction of potential, ambition, and entire families due to the grip of addiction. This calls for urgent, coordinated action by all stakeholders, including government, schools, parents, and community leaders.”

EGTF identified unemployment, peer influence, mental health struggles, and weak parental supervision as some of the key factors fueling the crisis. The organisation called on relevant agencies to strengthen drug control policies, improve youth rehabilitation centres, and increase funding for mental health awareness.

As part of its renewed commitment, EGTF announced plans to expand its anti-drug advocacy campaigns, including school-based sensitisation programs, community outreach, and collaboration with public health institutions to promote preventive education.

“We must act now to safeguard the next generation,” the statement added. “EGTF remains committed to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge, discipline, and opportunities they need to thrive free from substance abuse.”

The Foundation urged media organisations, civil society groups, and faith-based institutions to join forces in addressing the crisis before it escalates further.