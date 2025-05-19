Egrenbido Confirms Attack On Rhythm FM

Share

The Station Manager of Rhythm FM, Yenagoa, Mr. Oyins Egrenbido, has confirmed that the radio station was attacked by armed robbers on two consecutive days—Saturday and Sunday—resulting in the loss of valuable items and equipment.

Speaking to New Telegraph via telephone on Monday, Egrenbido narrated the traumatic experience, stating that although no lives were lost, staff members lost personal belongings and some office property during the attacks.

“The armed men carted away some items, including phones and our computer systems. Thankfully, no one was harmed. We suspect they were armed robbers because they took phones and equipment without physically hurting anyone,” Egrenbido said.

He added that after the first incident on Saturday, the station took precautionary measures, but the assailants returned on Sunday.

“We tried to lock ourselves in after the Saturday incident, but they came back the next day. We have reported the matter to all relevant security formations,” he said.

In response to the attacks, police officers have been deployed to provide security at the station.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, has strongly condemned the incident. In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Mr. Stanley Imgbi, on behalf of the State Council Chairman, Mr. Tonye Yemoleigha, the Union described the attack as a “rape on the entire media family in Bayelsa State” and a “direct assault on press freedom.”

The NUJ urged the Bayelsa State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The statement also called for improved security for media establishments, recommending that a police patrol van be stationed near Rhythm 94.7 FM due to its isolated location.

The union emphasized the critical role of the media in a democratic society and called on authorities to treat the incident with the urgency it deserves.

As investigations continue, staff and stakeholders of the station are calling for heightened security to prevent further incidents.

