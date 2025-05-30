Eggs: Poultry Farmers Lament, Poor Sales, Low Consumption

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has attributed the decline in egg sales to reduced consumer purchasing power, profitdriven retailers, and low consumption rates.

Speaking with the media in Lagos recently, the PAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, emphasised that eggs remain the most affordable source of protein in Nigeria, despite the current dip in demand.

According to Iyiola, the drop in egg patronage is not limited to poultry farmers alone, as many consumable goods are facing similar challenges due to economic hardship.

He noted that the financial strain on households—where income is often insufficient to cover both nutrition and other essential expenses—had made it difficult for families to prioritize egg purchases.

“Eggs are still the cheapest protein option available in Nigeria and are not as costly as many assume. A crate leaves the farm at less than N5,500,” Iyiola explained.

“However, individual consumption habits differ. The belief that eggs are expensive is more of a perception than reality,” he added. He pointed to excessive profiteering by retailers and middlemen as a major factor behind the declining sales of eggs.

He explained that although the farm gate price for a crate of eggs is around N5,500, some retailers inflate the price significantly—selling it for as much as N6,000 to N6,500.

According to him, the ideal profit margin for retailers should not exceed N100 to N200 per crate, but many are taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.

“Retailers who purchase eggs at N5,500 often sell them at a much higher price, earning more than the poultry farmers who handle the entire production process.

