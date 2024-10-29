Eggheads, Scholars Rise For Research, Varsity Digital Transformation

Share

UNILAG: We’re shaping a future of interconnectivity, inclusivity, forward thinking

EU Commission to do more for UNILAG, higher education –Prof Mathieu

DIGITALISATION For four days last week eggheads from Nigerian universities and international scholars gathered at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to chart a new direction for research and to align all activities with the global digital transformation

How could Nigeria reinvent the wheel of its university system towards crossborder collaboration in academia to align with global digital transformation for renewal and sustainable development?

How do we interrogate technological advancement in repositioning the nation’s university system, build entrepreneurial synergies and key into the globalised Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will guarantee evolving quality university education delivery of the 21st Century?

These were some of the knotty issues university egghead, international scholars, policymakers and other stakeholders for four days, last week, gathered at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to share thoughts and unravel as part of moves to address the challenges in the system. It was at the University of Lagos 2024 International Week & 17th Annual Research Conference.

This year’s International Conference, the fourth in the series, came barely after one year that a similar conference was held where participants brainstormed on “Breaking the Borders of Partnership” to ensure effective global collaboration in university education.

Participants at the conference, which kicked off during the opening ceremony at the Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre, Akoka main campus of the 62-year-old university, include members of the diplomatic community, education policy makers, representatives of Nigerian and international education institutions, leading academics, members of industry, development partners, as well as students.

They include Consular-General, South African Consulate, Lagos, Prof Bobby Moroe; Mr Khalid Shalan, Elsevier; SE4DG LUT University, Finland, Prof Jari Porras; the Vice-Chancellor, Pan African University, Lagos, Prof Enase Okonedo; Registrar/CEO of JAMB and former UNILORIN VC, Prof Ishaq Oloye; Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor, Internationalisation, University of Warwick, Coventry, England, Prof Jo Angouri, and Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, among others.

The theme of this year’s International Week is “Inclusive Digital Transformation and the University Promise, while the theme of the Research Conference is Digital Transformation for Inclusive Higher Education. The themes also looked at other sub-themes on “Accessibility and Equity in Application of Digital Transformation for Inclusive Higher Education,”

“Digital Pedagogies for Scholar Engagement and Professional Development,” “Digital Innovations in STEM and Medical Education,” “Technological Innovation and the Built Environment,” “Digital Innovation and Management,” and “Indigenous Knowledge and Contemporary Global Issues,” at various panel sessions.

Accordingly, the 17th edition of the university’s Annual Research Conference was combined with the International Week to foster a rich convergence of local and international scholars, to bolster synergy which brought global voices to the heart of local research, providing a unique opportunity for cross-disciplinary collaboration and networking.

It was the consensus that Nigerian university, and the entire gamut of higher institutions should key into and take full advantages and immense opportunities that digital transformation could engender in enhancing their global competitiveness.

The participants also felt that the Nigerian university system, like their counterparts in other climes, needs to align with the global digital transformation if the universities are to be relevant in the 21st Century as a fulcrum of national development.

Besides, the Vice-Chancellor of the host university, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, however, said that the annual event had become such an important part of the UNILAG identity, since 2019, when the first edition was held.

According to her, the International Week is not merely a series of events, but also one of the major ways the university opens itself up to the world and forge new partnerships and make progressive strides towards cross border collaboration in academia.

“Each year, we dedicate a week to look back on what we have achieved and discuss strategic ways to make our university globally relevant through international partnerships,” she said. The Vice-Chancellor, however, said that the theme for this year’s edition of the international week reflects the concrete steps UNILAG has taken to integrate technology into every aspect of learning.

She recalled how two sessions ago, the university ran a pilot programme where it obtained 250 licenses to give the institution’s STEM undergraduates access to courses on Coursera, while only last session, it became a fully fledged programme embedded in its courses that allowed students to enroll in world-class courses from institutions such as the University of California, San Diego, and IBM.

The programme, which according to Prof Ogunsola, was designed to encourage undergraduate students to pace their learning in tandem with our traditional curriculum to give them a competitive edge in the digital world, has so far impacted over 500 students across two departments.

Similarly, as part of the efforts to build research capacity and graduate training in Nigeria, we are foundation members of ARUA, which has grown from 16 in 2015 to 23 universities in 2024,” she noted, saying that through the ARUA network, the university has two COEs – Unemployment and Skills Development, Urbanisation and Habitable Cities.

Therefore, the Vice-Chancellor added: “As we gather here today, I want us to remember that we are not just celebrating the success of individual initiatives; we are celebrating the spirit of collaboration and partnerships that ties them all together. Whether through innovation, research, training programmes, we are shaping a future that is interconnected, inclusive, and forward thinking.

This is the only way we can be not only ready for the digital future, but use it to also shape a better world.” Added to this, the Vice-Chancellor told the gathering that ARUA, last year, formed an alliance with the EU Guild (20 Universities) with presently 21 centres of which six are in UNILAG, while the CoREs recently established will be working with ARUA on the 1,000 PhDs per annum for the next 10 years in specific areas to be supported by Mastercard Foundation.

Today, higher education is at a crossroad, and challenged by the need to remain relevant in a fastevolving digital age…

Stakeholders

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Chris Maiyaki, who played a dual role of representing the then Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, said the gathering for yet another promising engagement of like minds for the 2024 International Week of the University of Lagos, should build on the huge successes recorded in the three previous editions of the conference.

According to him, this allimportant talk-shop underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence and international global outreach endeavour.

He noted that in an era where technology is reshaping the landscape of education and industry, the conference could not only be timely, but a forward-thinking platform to interrogate the indispensable role of digital transformation in advancing education, inclusivity and global development.

Maiyaki, however, pointed out that the theme speaks to the core of digital inclusivity as crucial in addressing disparities in education, enhancing global health, equity, and building sustainable partnerships.

More importantly, the Executive Secretary hinted that the UNILAG Annual International Week provides a valuable platform for stakeholders in international higher education to engage, reflect, and collectively address the most persistent challenges confronting international education.

It is on this note that he described the academic engagement as “an important platform for exploring ways to promote the internationalisation agenda of the university towards actualising its goal to be among the best universities in the world.”

Regretting the place of Nigerian education in the digital age, Maiyaki said: “Today, higher education is at a crossroad, and challenged by the need to remain relevant in a fast-evolving digital age while ensuring inclusivity in the transformation journey.

“This transformation is not merely about adopting new technologies; it is also about reimagining education and creating systems that leave no one behind. Inclusive digital transformation promises to equip students and institutions with the skills and tools necessary to thrive in the 21st Century.”

This, he noted, resonates deeply with the NUC’s vision of ensuring that Nigerian universities are positioned as dynamic centres of innovation and knowledge dissemination in the digital age, even as he expressed the Commission’s strong belief that higher education institutions must continue to adapt to technological advancements and ensure inclusivity in the process. Maiyaki added: “Subsequent to this, we came up with an NUC-specific ICT policy and the university-wide policy guidelines on e-learning, because with COVI-19, every university was doing its own thing.

“The rapidity of change dictates that the NUC as a regulatory agency provides the tonic and the level playing ground and the motivation to galvanize this very unique and special university constituency so that we are not standing still, but we are catching up with the rest of the world in a very promising and very formidable way, not from the fringes.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, His Excellency, Juan Ignacio sell, said Spain was pleased to be part of the international conference, even as he noted that the country would continue to enhance a healthy relationship with UNILAG.

Also, the First Secretary, European Union Commission, Nigeria, Prof Leila Mathieu, however, stated that the European Union (EU) is very much in support of higher education in the areas of peer review research, scholarships and grant awards to institutions to improve the innovation ecosystem.

She further disclosed EU’s involvement over the years in rendering supports for higher education through its education partnerships and sponsorships, building infrastructure and provision of digital transformations through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

She described UNILAG as a resilient and diligent, forward looking university and pledged the continued support of the EU Commission to do more for the institution.

The Chair of the Organising Committee, Prof Oludiran Akinleye, emphasised the need for continued collaboration, saying digitalisation in higher education has come to stay and thus the need to work together across disciplines and borders in order to create solutions that are inclusive, equitable, and long-lasting.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, Prof Bola Oboh, who stressed the importance of innovation in the higher education space and encouraged participants to actively network, as the conference examined issues around the role of digitalisation in achieving inclusion and delivering on the promise of higher education.

The conference, which had two parallel sessions of 28 oral and 54 poster presentations, covered issues around digitalisation and inclusion in maternal health, biomedical engineering, herbal and natural medicine, female reproductive health, innovation and management practices in education, molecular characterisation, artificial intelligence and mental health.

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, highlighted the need for higher institutions to embrace digitisation of their activities, even as he noted that digital transformation had become a must in this digital era.

In one of the panel sessions, he stated that digital transformation is a strategy that enables universities to become more efficient and productive, saying it is more than adopting machines or technology at work as it seeks to move from manual or paper based operations to electronic ones.

Speaking on “Inclusive Digital Transformation and The University Promises” with relevant references to the role and importance of digitisation in university activities, Odusanya stated that all operations of the university from admissions, lectures, results processing, financial transactions, among others are carried out digitally.

Communiqué

The four-day International Week and 17th Annual Research Conference on Digital Transformation for Inclusive Higher Education brought together 137 participants, including researchers from Africa, Europe, and America; policymakers; industry leaders; and representatives from the diplomatic corps recommended huge investments in digital infrastructure, among others.

At the various panel sessions, presentations were made by Professors Tom Trevor and William Gallois both from the University of Exeter, the United Kingdom and Mr Barta Marti, the Cultural Adviser to the Embassy of Spain, among other scholars.

Some of the presentations represent innovative products and solutions for wide application in the academia, industry, and communities. At the end of the discourse, a communique was issued which recommended more investments in digital infrastructure, as the UNILAG’s international endeavour and technology is reshaping the landscape of education globally.

In the three-page communique, stakeholders stated that there is increased investment in digital infrastructure, a departure from investment in physical infrastructure in the past because international and local organisations are investing in relevant infrastructure to aid educational institutions in the achievement of their digital goals.

Participants also sought more investments in human resource; given that the future is digital and because innovation has no impact if the people factor is neglected.

Besides, there is more emphasis on digital literacy interventions and training of more PhD students, as well as staff to meet international standards with support from industry partners.

On policy formulation, it was stated that the government agencies and educational institutions had formulated policies and guidelines on e-learning, open education resources, policy on ICT, electronic networking and automation.

Since digital transformation has become an in-thing in the university system, the conference spoke of the need for increased digitalisation, as this year’s conference underscored the fact that operations of education institutions are increasing digitally from assessments to attendance and correspondence.

Particularly, the stakeholders highlighted the relevance of inclusion in the system, and hence there should be efforts to adapt services and infrastructure in education institutions friendly and accessible to people with special needs.

Tasks

As a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian university system, NUC, however, noted that the conference resonates deeply with its vision of ensuring that Nigerian universities are positioned as dynamic centres of innovation and knowledge dissemination in the digital age.

And, therefore, higher education institutions must continue to adapt to technological advancements and ensure inclusivity in the process.

Also, the Commission set an agenda for the conference as stakeholders look forward to the outcomes of the ensuing conversations and the impact they would have on the collective efforts to prepare the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the digital era.

