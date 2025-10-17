Egg Sellers, Distributors Fault Reports On Frequent Hikes In Prices

The Egg Sellers and Distributors Association of Nigeria (ESDAN) has refuted claims by some poultry farmers that its sellers are responsible for the consistent increase in egg prices. ESDAN President, Mrs Olaide Graham, made this known in an interview in Lagos, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

Graham explained that the association’s core mission is to make eggs affordable and accessible to the average Nigerian, not to inflate prices. She said: “We currently sell a crate of eggs for as low as N5,500. No other source of protein—be it fish or meat—offers 30 pieces for that amount.

Eggs remain the cheapest form of protein, and we all need protein to survive. “Eggs are still available for everyone despite the price increment. That’s why we describe the accusation by poultry farmers as a blatant lie. Distributors should not be blamed for the increase in egg prices.”

Indeed findings showed in recent months, egg prices in Nigeria have surged to record levels, driven primarily by escalating costs of poultry feed, supply-chain disruptions, and outbreaks of avian influenza.

Feed ingredients such as maize and soybean—key components of poultry nutrition— have become prohibitively expensive for many small farmers, squeezing margins and reducing output. Farmers have also cited challenges such as limited access to credit, high transportation and energy costs, and insecurity in some farming regions.

As a result, egg supply has declined in several markets, pushing crate prices into the ₦5,500 to N7,000 range, depending on location and demand.

Although some reductions in feed prices have been reported, these decreases have not always reflected at the consumer level, raising concerns that intermediaries or structural inefficiencies might also be influencing market prices.

‘The mighty egg’ campaign and industry collaboration Graham said the association marked this year’s World Egg Day by donating items to widows, the elderly, and the less privileged, in line with the theme, “The Mighty Egg”, which highlights the nutritional importance of eggs. She also disclosed that ESDAN had made efforts to collaborate with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to stabilise prices, but such efforts were unsuccessful.