Egeonu: UK-based Nigerian author driving literary revolution through GATA, NRC

Says 'Publishing my first book was an emotional experience'

Nigerian-UK-based writer and literary activist, Nneoma Michelle Egeonu, has emerged as a powerful force in the African literary space, pioneering a movement to amplify thriller fiction and promote literacy across Nigeria and beyond.

As the Founder of the Guild of African Thriller Authors (GATA) and the brain behind the National Reading Contest (NRC), Egeonu is on a mission to change the narrative surrounding African literature, challenging stereotypes and creating new opportunities for both writers and readers.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, Egeonu traced her journey into writing back to childhood, where her love for stories was first ignited.

“I have been passionate about storytelling since I was a child. I excelled in English Language at school, and my Primary 3 teacher, Auntie Odachi, would often call me to read from our Macmillan textbooks in front of the whole class. That experience helped shape my confidence in reading and storytelling,” she recalled.

Egeonu, who later studied Microbiology and obtained an MSc in Public Health, revealed that despite her scientific background, she always knew she would become an author.

“I was inspired by Gifted Hands by Ben Carson when I was in secondary school, and I thought to myself that I would love to be an author someday. But the dream didn’t materialize until much later,” she said.

According to her breakthrough in writing came during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when she wrote a lengthy article for a classmate’s website. “The article was so intense that it had to be split into four parts, and although it was never published, it reignited something in me,” she stated. Encouraged by the growing influence of social media writers, she began publishing articles, poetry, and activism posts online, particularly in support of the End SARS protests.

Her literary journey took a more serious turn in 2021 when she published her first book, Nightmare in Sicily, a collection of short stories that quickly became an Amazon bestseller.

“Publishing my first book was an emotional experience. I received positive feedback from people around the world, and it made me realize that African thriller fiction had a place in literature,” she said.

Her success in thriller writing led to the birth of the Guild of African Thriller Authors (GATA) in 2024, a platform dedicated to promoting African thriller writers and genre fiction. Egeonu, who observed the lack of recognition for African thrillers in the literary space, explained that GATA was founded out of a need to bridge this gap. “There is an overemphasis on literary fiction in Africa, but Africa is more than just war, suffering, and poverty narratives. Our continent has so much to offer in terms of crime fiction, psychological thrillers, fantasy, and more, but we haven’t been fully exploring these,” she noted.

Since its launch, reports have it that GATA has rapidly grown into a movement, hosting its first major event, The GATA Experience, in Abuja in December 2024. The event brought together authors, readers, and industry experts to discuss the state of African thriller literature and the need for diversity in storytelling. “The turnout was incredible. We had panel discussions, Q&A sessions with readers, and insightful conversations about the future of thriller writing in Africa,” she recounted.

Beyond promoting thriller fiction, Egeonu has also made significant strides in literacy advocacy through the National Reading Contest (NRC), an initiative aimed at encouraging young Nigerians to embrace reading. The contest, which targeted children aged 11-16, was inspired by the overwhelming response her novel, In Broad Daylight, received from young readers.

“I was amazed when a nine-year-old girl read my almost 400-page book in just three days. Her performance earned her a scholarship, and that made me realize that children are willing to read if they are given the right motivation,” she explained.

Despite facing financial constraints and a lack of institutional support, Egeonu and her team successfully organized the NRC, ensuring that every participant received certificates and that the winners were duly rewarded. “It was challenging, but I believe that reading should be encouraged and rewarded. If we want a better future, we must start by shaping young minds,” she emphasized.

Reflecting on the state of thriller fiction in Africa, Egeonu noted that many African writers shy away from genre fiction due to fear of lack of recognition. “There’s this false impression that African stories should only focus on hardship. But why can’t we have an African Sherlock Holmes? Why can’t we have African crime thrillers that captivate the world? We must break away from these limitations,” she argued.

As part of her vision for the future, Egeonu revealed that she was working on several projects, including a dark crime-psychological thriller, a legal thriller, and a children’s book. She also expressed her hope to expand GATA’s reach, establish an academy for thriller writers, and institutionalize the NRC as a national competition. “This is just the beginning. We are going to ensure that African thriller literature gets the recognition it deserves,” she assured.

On handling the attention she receives as a public figure, particularly from admirers, Egeonu laughed and said, “Of course, the attention is there, but I have learned to stay focused. I am not easily distracted because I know what I want to achieve.”

Egeonu also shared her concerns about the over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in writing, warning young writers against using AI as a substitute for creativity. “AI should be a tool, not a god. It’s troubling when I see people letting AI do all their writing. Writing is an art, and it must come from within,” she advised.

With her growing influence in the literary world, Egeonu expressed her commitment to ensuring that African thriller fiction thrives. “I want African writers to know that their stories matter. Thriller fiction is not just entertainment—it is a powerful way to tell our stories in ways that captivate and challenge readers,” she concluded.

