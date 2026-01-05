Egbin Power Strengthens Community Cohesion Via Youth-Centred Investment

Egbin Power Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth through its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives, designed to deepen social cohesion, empower young people, and strengthen relationships across its host communities.

One of such initiatives is the company-sponsored annual football tournament for host communities, which has continued to serve as a unifying platform for youth development, positive engagement, and shared identity among neighbouring communities.

Now in its fourth edition, the programme has evolved into a signature programme that brings together young people from neighbouring communities, encouraging positive interaction, mutual respect, and a shared sense of purpose.

Over the years, it has consistently demonstrated the GenCo’s belief that sustainable development thrives where communities are united and actively engaged.

The final of the tournament, held at the Egbin Power sports field, saw Alanu-Omo FC edge Dragon Ipakan FC with a 1–0 victory in a closely contested encounter, capping weeks of spirited participation marked by discipline, camaraderie, and exemplary sportsmanship.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications & Branding at Egbin Power, described the initiative as a strategic investment in people and communities. “At Egbin Power, we are deeply passionate about initiatives that bring people together and create lasting value.

This programme has grown into a platform for nurturing talent, engaging young people constructively, and strengthening bonds across communities.

Beyond recreation, it instils critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, discipline, and resilience, qualities that are essential for per- sonal growth and societal progress,” Ofulue said.

He added that the objective is to evolve the initiative into a unifying force that strengthens relationships across communities while reinforcing Egbin Power’s brand as a responsible and people-centred organisation.

Captain of the winning team, Alanu-Omo FC, Samad Ojikutu, expressed appreciation to Egbin Power for its sustained commitment to youth empowerment. “We commend Egbin Power for consistently creating opportunities for young people in the host communities.

This is a programme we always look forward to. Win- ning is exciting, but what matters most is the unity we experience as a team and as a community. It reminds us that we can achieve so much more when we work together,” he said.