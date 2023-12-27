Egbin Power promotes sport devt, unity with community football competition

Nigeria’s foremost power generation company, Egbin Power Plc, has emphasised that creating platform that allows young people to showcase their talents while also deepening unity among community members contributes to youth and community development. This fact was highlighted at the 2nd edition of Egbin Power Plc Community Football tournament hosted as part of the company’s efforts to promote sport development in its host communities – Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan.

Speaking at the finals of the 2023 edition held at Ipakan Community Stadium, Ikorodu, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, Felix Ofulue, explained that the football competition was created to positively engage the youth, boost sport development and further engender the spirit of camaraderie among people in the host communities. “At Egbin Power Plc, we are committed to championing youth and community development in our host communities. What we have seen at this year’s edition of the competition was very impressive, with the huge turn-out of spectators, quality of talents featured and cooperation among the young people that formed the various teams. “No doubt, the competition provided opportunities for them to bond and also showcase their skills. And we are excited that the tournament recorded high success. We congratulate the winners, and all the teams that participated thereby showing sportsmanship and making the competition very colourful. We believe that youths in these communities possess the abilities to realise their potentials. At Egbin Power Plc we are excited to provide this platform for them to thrive,” Ofulue noted. Nigeria’s ex-international goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who was the special guest at the finals commended Egbin Power Plc for instituting the competition as a way to develop sport in the communities.

He said: “Indeed, this programme by Ebin Power Plc is laudable. I am deeply honoured to be part of this initiative that is aimed at promoting youth and sport development in Nigeria. I commend the company and urge them to keep it up, as it offers bright hope for talents that we have seen in the competition.” At the finals, Alagura Football Club (FC) emerged winner of the 2023 edition by defeating Igbopa FC 2 – 0, while Sterling Boys Ipakan came 3rd after a thrilling encounter with OkeEletu FC that ended 6 – 2. The Champions went home with a cash prize of N1,000,000 while the 2nd and 3rd position received N700,000 and N500,000 respectively.