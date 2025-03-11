Egbin Power Promotes Gender Equality, Urges Greater Women Participation

Share

Egbin Power, Nigeria’s leading power generation company, has underscored the invaluable contributions of women in the power sector and across facets of society, emphasising the need for increased participation to foster a sustainable future.

The Genco issued this call to action at a colourful event organised to honour women in the company and across the world, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, reiterated the company’s commitment to fostering gender equality, diversity, and inclusion, while also urging women to remain bold in the pursuit of excellence and confident in their various endeavours.

“At Egbin Power, we believe that diversity is not just a goal but a necessity for innovation and growth. Women play a vital role in society and the industry, and their contributions continue to drive our success.

Today, we celebrate their achievements and reaffirm our pledge to create a workplace where every woman can thrive,” he stated.

He also commended women all over the world, and Nigerian women particularly for their immense role in various fields and at the home front.

He noted that their significant impact is meaningful and has contributed to the development of the sector at large. Part of Egbin Power’s initiative to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day included presentations, mentorship sessions, and an interactive workshop where two guest speakers engaged female employees in activities designed to broaden their horizons and empower women to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

One of the highlights was a presentation titled “Accelerate Action: A Call to Do More,” delivered by a guest speaker, Ijeoma Nwakuche, the Managing Director of MML Consulting Ltd, a human capital management and business strategy consulting firm.

While providing insights on overcoming challenges, especially in a male-dominated industry, Nwakuche noted that “women still need equality and equity in the world today; hence it is important to reinforce the call for women to rise up, to be seen, heard, and recognised for the things they deserve, particularly in the workplace.”

