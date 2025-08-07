‘Egbin Power, Ikeja Electric, First Independent Power Not In Receivership’

Egbin Power Plc, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL) have refuted reports alleging the appointment of Kunle Ogunba Esq. (SAN) as Receiver/ Manager over the entities.

According to a joint statement yesterday by the companies, the publication is incorrect and misleading. The management of the power companies said the publications contrary to a subsisting court ruling, erroneously claimed the appointment of a Receiver/Manager over KEPCO Energy Resource Nigeria Limited, NG Power-HPS Limited, and New Electricity Distribution Company, with operating companies as follows: KEPCO (Egbin Power), NG Power-HPS Limited (FIPL) and New Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric).

Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Ikeja Electric, Babatunde Osadare, said: “We state unequivocally and for the record that Egbin Power Plc, First Independent Power Limited, and Ikeja Electric Plc are absolutely not in Receivership, and their assets, businesses, or undertakings are not under the management of any external Receiver/Manager whatsoever,” Babatunde Osadare, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Ikeja Electric, said on behalf of the power companies’ management.

Osadare said the claims were not only false, but “represent a gross misrepresentation of facts and a malicious attempt at self-help designed to subvert the course of justice.” According to him, in definitive rulings delivered on August 5, 2025 (Suit Nos. FHC/L/CS/1242, FHC/L/CS/1244, FHC/L/ CS/1245), the Honorable Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos explicitly restrained the Lenders and their purported Receiver/Manager from taking any adverse actions.

Osadare said the rulings specifically prohibited the purported Receiver/Manager from: accelerating the disputed loan facility before its maturity; interfering in any manner with the assets, businesses, or undertakings of the Power Entities, including operational accounts; enforcing any share security over the assets of the Power Entities or their sponsors, based on the disputed debt; or unilaterally enforcing any finance documents related to the disputed debt.

“We therefore urge the general public, our valued customers, financial partners, regulators, and all stakeholders to completely disregard the falsehoods presented in the aforementioned This Day advertorials and any related, unfolding misleading press releases. The core matters referenced are actively being litigated and the Lenders, represented by the purported Receiver/Manager, have formally submitted to the Courts jurisdiction,” Osadare said.