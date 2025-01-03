Egbin Power Fosters Youth Devt With Community Football Competition

Share

Egbin Power Plc has hosted the 2024 edition of its annual Community Football Competition to deepen the crucial role football plays in fostering unity and promoting youth development, thereby contributing to national progress.

According to the GenCo, the yearly competition, now in its third season, has grown to become a robust platform for discovering talents and promoting the spirit of camaraderie among youth in the communities.

The 2024 edition witnessed an impressive turnout of supporters and a display of football skills by players of the 16 participating teams drawn from its host communities – Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Speaking on the competition, Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, Egbin Power, Felix Ofulue, said: “As a responsible organization, we are proud to provide a platform that fosters unity, promotes sports development, and showcases the talents of our youth.

This competition is a testament to our commitment to investing in the future of our host communities. “The football competition is eagerly anticipated by the youth every year, as it fosters sportsmanship among communities and provides a reputable platform for them to showcase their talents.

We are thrilled by the resounding success we are witnessing annually. And we shall continue to make it better for the growth and development of our host communities,” Ofulue noted.

Nigeria’s ex-international player and Atlanta ’96 Olympic Gold Medallist, Abiodun Obafemi (MON), who was the special guest at the finals, applauded Egbin Power Plc for creating a strong platform for the development of sport and fostering unity among youths in the host communities.

He said: “This is a high-level football exhibition sponsored by Egbin Power. Two years ago, I was here, and it shows that the competition is growing bigger every year.

What I saw here today gladdens my heart, seeing the progressive development. I saw some players that have a bright future in football.

“Kudos to the company for the wonderful work they are doing for these communities. This is another way of engaging the youth. It’s a platform that will prepare a majority of them for a football career.

My advice to the players is for them to embrace this gesture, to be serious about it and build on it. Congratulations to the winners and Egbin Power for putting up a top-class competition,” Obafemi said.

Share

Please follow and like us: