Egbin Power Empowers Host Communities With Digital Skills

Egbin Power Plc has launched a new Tech Empowerment Programme designed to equip youth from its host communities, iincluding Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan, with critical digital skills for the modern economy.

Announced as a key part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), the initiative aims to boost employability and foster entrepreneurship The first cohort will receive training in high-demand fields including web development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.

Speaking at the launch, CEO, Mokhtar Bounour, emphasised the strategic importance of the programme. He stated: “Technology is a critical driver of economic in- clusion.. This intervention is designed to bridge digital gaps and ensure our communities are not left behind, enabling sustainable and shared development.

“The programme extends beyond technical instruction to include essential workplace skills like professionalism, collaboration, and digital ethics.” Bounour urged participants to become ambassadors for their communities, using their new skills to solve local problems and inspire others.