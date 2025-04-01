Egbin Power Boosts Human Capital With Learning Academy

Share

In line with its commitment to excellence, Egbin Power has revitalised its Learning Academy to enhance human capital development, equipping its workforce with top-tier skills and knowledge that drive innovation, efficiency, and improved service delivery in the sector.

According to the Genco, the Learning Academy is a strategic capacity development hub established to bridge competency gaps and empower employees with the technical, operational, management, and leadership skills needed for professional growth and efficient performance.

Situated within the plant in Ikorodu, the Academy also serves as a talent pipeline, equipping trainees with the necessary expertise to contribute to long-term business sustainability, improve organisational performance, and accelerate industry development.

Speaking at the Academy, the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, emphasized the company’s commitment to human capital development, noting that upskilling employees is essential for the success and growth of the organisation and the industry.

“At Egbin Power, our people are our greatest assets. Hence, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, ensuring that our employees are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the industry.

This strategic initiative directly aligns with our long-term goals of fostering innovation and ensuring sustainable growth,” Bounour said.

While highlighting the programme’s objectives, the company’s Head of Human Resources (HR), Gabriel Nkanga, noted that the primary objectives of the Learning Academy include bridging the gaps between competency and proficiency level, while developing the competencies through targeted and bespoke programmes designed to enhance operational efficiency in line with industry standards.

Head of Maintenance, Felix Ebiware, stated that training builds commitment, drives innovation, and inspires improvements, cross-functional learning, and skill enhancement among the staff, thereby positively impacting performance levels, he said.

The ceremony organised to commence the 2025 academic session was attended by senior members of the management team.

Programmes in the Learning Academy are structured into the Technical School and the Leadership Development School. The faculty under the Technical School includes electrical, mechanical, instrumentation & control, chemicals and oil, and facility management.

