Egbin Power Awards Scholarships To Children in Host Communities

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, continues to promote academic excellence and gradual achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the host communities through its scholarship programme, which is now in its 8th edition.

During the presentation of awards to beneficiaries of the scholarship on Wednesday in Lagos, the GenCo restated its commitment to education in line with SDG 4 that “aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The beneficiaries in this year’s edition, drawn from public schools in the host communities – Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan – were presented with the scholarship awards which covers all school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, and school uniforms in addition to other educational items.

Speaking at the ceremony organised to honour the beneficiaries, the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, explained that education remained the bedrock of transformational advancement of societies, socio-economic growth and human capital development, which the company strongly promotes through its various initiatives.

“The foundation of development in any community, society or nation is education because it brings sustainability, progress and raises future leaders for a more prosperous society.

At Egbin Power, we realise the significance of quality education, that is why we have continued to provide the scholarship programme in our host communities, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” Bounour said.

“Education is a child’s right, as it strengthens the developmental capacities of individuals, communities, groups, institutions, and countries. That is why we have instituted this scholarship programme to achieve rapid development in our host communities,” Bounour further explained.

While receiving the scholarship awards, Abimbola Akinbiyi, one of the beneficiaries in the 2023 edition expressed her happiness to have emerged one of the awardees. She commended Egbin Power Plc for creating the scholarship programme in order to encourage students to give their best in education.

Her father, Mr. Mark Akinbiyi commended the GenCo, the community leaders and teachers of the school for encouraging students to participate and excel in their academic endeavour.

Ridwanullahi Sharafa, who also emerged an awardee, praised the Genco, the management and staff for creating the platforms to support students with the scholarship. Principal, Powerfields Group of Schools (College), Mrs. Folahanmi Adesina, said: “Egbin Power Plc deserves commendation for discovering brains and talents from the community through the scholarship platform.

I also want to applaud the management and staff of Egbin for their unwavering support to the beneficiaries over the years, while also promoting the school as a brand.” She urged the students to con- tinue to do their best in their education. In her remarks, Head Teacher, Powerfield Group of Schools (Elementary), Olufunke Winful, commended Egbin for investing in the future of the students and for putting smiles to faces of the teachers and parents.

“We remain committed to guiding the students, monitoring them and ensuring that they excel in their academic and other aspect of life,” she said. Participants in the 2023 programme passed through stages such as verification, pre-test, boot camp, and final selection stages conducted by an independent body, following which they are admitted on scholarship into Powerfield Group of Schools owned by Egbin Power Plc.

Powerfield Group of Schools, owned by Egbin Power Plc, is situated within the serene and secure premises of Egbin Power in Ijede, Ikorodu, and it offers quality education in its nursery, primary, and secondary (day and boarding) schools.