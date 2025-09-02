Egbewole Sympathizes With UNILORIN Chancellor, Over Daughter’s Death

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has commiserated with the Chancellor of the institution and Emir of Katsina, AbdulMumin Kabir Usman, over the death of his daughter, Hajia Khadijah AbdulMumin Kabir Usman.

Hajia Khadijah, aged 35, passed away last Monday in Abuja, leaving behind three children.

In a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole described her passing as a profound loss, not only to the Emir but also to the Katsina Emirate and those touched by her philanthropy.

He lauded the late Princess as a compassionate leader and philanthropist whose demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

The Vice Chancellor prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Allah’s comfort and strength for the Emir and the people of Katsina Emirate.