Egbewole Mourns UNILORIN Alumnus, Gen. Muraina

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has described the death of the retired Chief of Accounts and Budget, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Major-General Abdullahi Muraina, as a great loss to his family, the Nigerian Army and the entire nation.

Major-General Muraina, who received his Master’s degree from the University of Ilorin, died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, September 1, 2023, after a brief illness.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said that the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin received the news of the demise of the retired General with rude shock.

Prof. Egbewole added that the late Ibadan-born General, who was the Aare Ajagundola of Iseyinland, was not just an illustrious alumnus of the University but a truly great and exceptional Nigerian who contributed immensely to national development in several ways over the years, particularly as a soldier and financial expert.

He described General Muraina as a gallant soldier, a thoroughbred professional, a consummate financial technocrat and an efficient manager of human and material resources.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the nation and humanity would certainly miss the patriotism, dedication and services of General Muraina, who served the nation and his community with absolute dedication and commitment.

Prof. Egbewole commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State particularly, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and the good people of the ancient city on the death of a great son.

He also commiserated with the family, colleagues and friends of the late General, especially all members of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association.

Prof. Egbewole then prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul peaceful rest.